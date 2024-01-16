Giannis Antetokounmpo's inspirational odyssey: A feature film chronicles Veronica and Charles' story on Prime Video across 240+ countries

A full-length documentary film, Giannis: The Marvellous Journey, tells the story of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's incredible journey from a poor Greek childhood, the son of Nigerian immigrants, to the basketball world's pinnacle.

On February 19, the documentary will make its world premiere exclusively on Prime Video, available in over 240 countries and regions. The feature film will be exclusively available to Prime members.

The film is a personal portrayal of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s most dominant player, a two-time league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year who led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021, winning the prestigious Bill Russell Finals MVP after a historic 50 point performance.

On Twitter, Antetokounmpo confirmed the official launch of his production firm, Improbable Media, along with the release of its first full-length film:

"It's the true story about me and my family's journey and I can't wait to share it with you,"

In "Giannis: The Marvellous Journey," Antetokounmpo and his family are interviewed alongside former head coach of the Bucks Jason Kidd, assistant coach Vin Baker, teammate Kris Middleton, former teammate and close friend Jrue Holiday, TNT cast and analysts Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Disney movie 'Rise'

The movie "Rise" is based on the true story of the Antetokounmpo brothers, Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas. Disney produced and directed the movie a year after Antetokounmpo won his championship. These three brothers were the first in NBA history to win three titles while they played for the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers.

The family-friendly film chronicles the experiences of young Giannis and his older brother Thanasis as they learn about the sport while attempting to support their family, including the setbacks and occasions that led to Giannis' selection in the 2013 NBA draft.

The movie also emphasizes their family situation with their fifth brother, who was left in Nigeria because his parents couldn't immigrate with a baby and the struggles they faced in Greece.

Eleven years ago, on June 27, 2013, the Bucks made a risky choice by selecting the raw and enigmatic prospect with the 15th pick in that draft. That gamble would change the franchise and result in the 2021 NBA title.

Who are Charles Antetokounmpo and Veronica Antetokounmpo?

Charles Antetokounmpo and his wife, Veronica, are the parents of Giannis Antetokounmpo and have an inspiring story of perseverance and hard work. They emigrated from Nigeria to Greece, facing challenges to provide for their family.

Charles worked as a handyman and Veronica used to babysit to provide for their families. Giannis, Thanasis and Koustas would also help sell them on the streets. The two played a significant role in Giannis' basketball journey and his outlook on life which has inspired millions around the world.

The Antetokounmpo family has also taken the initiative in charitable work, with a foundation named in honor of Charles Antetokounmpo, which helps those in need in Greece, Nigeria, and the United States.

