Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new teammate takes ire at NBA 2K26 top 10 shot blockers list

NBA 2K's latest release has stirred controversy, particularly due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s teammate. Ahead of the upcoming NBA 2K26 release, lists of the top 10 rated players in specific skills in the game have been unveiled over the past few days.The top 10 shot blockers list did not include one of the league’s most dangerous paint defenders, Myles Turner. The omission drew a reaction from the newest Milwaukee Bucks acquisition, who posted a GIF of a confused character in response.Turner’s frustration is understandable. Before joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, he was the Indiana Pacers’ go-to defensive anchor. Last season, he ranked third in total blocks with 144 and third in blocks per game with 2.0, leading the Pacers to an NBA Finals appearance.While Turner’s name is missing, Victor Wembanyama tops the list with an NBA 2K rating of 99. He is followed by Chet Holmgren, Robert Williams III, Donovan Clingan and Walker Kessler in the top five.Other notable omissions include Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr., who tied for fifth in the league with 113 total blocks, as well as Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert, both former league leaders in blocks.Myles Turner looking forward to sharing locker room with Giannis AntetokounmpoThe clear attraction for Myles Turner in signing a four-year, $107 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks was the chance to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two, both in the Eastern Conference, have faced each other many times since entering the league around the same period. Giannis leads their head-to-head matchups, winning 20 of the 37 games.For Turner, it is a pleasant change to now be the Greek Freak’s teammate rather than having to guard him.&quot;I was tired of taking damned shoulders and elbows to the chest all the time,&quot; Turner joked. &quot;It's a rarity to be alongside him. He's a generational player, arguably one of the greatest players to play this game. “I've played against Giannis for quite some time now,” Turner said. “Very familiar with his game and what he's capable of. I do see a seamless fit. He's someone that is able to push the ball, get out in transition, create for people. He's developed a jumper. Defensively, his intangibles are there.”The opportunity to share the locker room with Giannis Antetokounmpo is a strong incentive. However, despite the Bucks’ consistent offseason moves to strengthen the roster, they have not secured a long-term commitment from Antetokounmpo.Reports suggest that the two-time MVP will join whichever team he believes gives him the best chance to win another championship, even if it means ending his 12-year partnership with Milwaukee.