Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Antetokounmpo announces birth of their 4th child days after Bucks star's playoffs exit 

Giannis Antetokounmpo's playoff heartbreak may not last long as his wife, Mariah Antetokounmpo, just announced the birth of their fourth child. Mariah posted a photo of their newborn on Instagram with her name, Ariah Capri. It's the couple's first baby since they got married. Their other three kids were all born before they tied the knot in Greece in 2024.

Ad

Here's Mariah's announcement:

Giannis and Mariah gave birth to Liam in 2020, Maverick Shai in 2021 and Eva Brooke in 2023.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More