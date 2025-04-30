Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Antetokounmpo pens emotional message after 3 consecutive 1st round exits

Giannis Antetokounmpo endured his third consecutive first-round playoff exit on Tuesday after the Milwaukee Bucks fell in heartbreaking fashion, 119-118, in overtime against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. The Pacers closed the door with a stunning 8-0 run in the final 39 seconds of OT to seal the series at home.

Ad

As speculation brews about the future of both the Bucks and the Greek Freak himself, Giannis’ wife, Mariah Antetokounmpo, shared a touching message on Instagram alongside snapshots of their family at Fiserv Forum.

She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“To my husband, look at this life you created! We love you μπαμπάς (dad). You make us proud every single day.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Trending

Despite the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo, a father of three, left everything on the floor, delivering 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, plus two steals and two blocks on an efficient 9-for-17 clip in over 44 minutes.

He got strong support from Gary Trent Jr., who exploded for 33 points and knocked down eight 3s, and A.J. Green, who added 19 points on six triples. But it was Tyrese Haliburton who ultimately stole the show.

Haliburton poured in 26 points — eight in overtime — and dished out nine assists. He made the series-clinching layup after blowing past Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haliburton got plenty of help as well, with Myles Turner scoring 21, Aaron Nesmith posting 19 points and 12 boards, T.J. McConnell adding 18 and Andrew Nembhard chipping in 15.

Bucks community reacts to Mariah’s tribute post for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Support poured in for Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family from the Bucks community in response to Mariah’s heartfelt Instagram post.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ official account dropped three green heart emojis, while teammate Pat Connaughton also chimed in with a string of appreciative emojis.

Ad

Bucks community reacts to Mariah’s tribute post for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis has been the undisputed face of the franchise ever since his breakout 2016-17 campaign, where he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Ad

He followed that up by claiming back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020. He also won a Defensive Player of the Year trophy in 2020.

In 2021, Giannis led the Bucks to an NBA title and took home Finals MVP honors after toppling the Phoenix Suns in the championship series.

But now, uncertainty looms over his future in Milwaukee, with the team short on draft assets and co-star Damian Lillard suffering an Achilles tear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More