Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah drops 3-word reaction as Bucks star celebrates Valentine's Day with heartfelt tribute

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah dropped a three-word reaction to her husband's heartfelt tribute on Valentine's Day. On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks star shared a picture of her wife on his Instagram story.

Ad

He accompanied his heartfelt wish of "Happy valentine (sic) day" in the caption of his upload. Mariah reposted the Bucks star's story and accompanied her reply in the caption.

"I love you🤍"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife reacts to her husband's Valentine's Day tribute. (Credits: @sincerelyymariah/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the picture, Mariah Antetokounmpo is wearing a white dress and is standing with a white handbag in her hand. Giannis and Mariah started dating in 2010 and after being together for more than a decade, the couple tied the knot in Sept. 2024.

Ad

Trending

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares three kids with his wife. Their oldest son Liam was born in 2020 and was followed by Maverick in 2021. The couple welcomed their youngest child and only daughter Eva in 2023.

The Bucks star has been having a dominant solo run this season. He is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game on an insane 60.8% field goal shooting percentage.

However, the Bucks are not in the best situation right now. They pulled themselves together after an 8-2 start to the season. They have a positive 29-24 record and hold the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, but they don't look like a team ready to be a championship contender.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been the main reasons behind the Bucks' recent success and if either of them gets injured, the NBA Cup champions are in for a rough ride.

The most notable trade the Bucks did before the trade deadline was Kyle Kuzma, and although the former Wizard has been better at his new team, the rest of the squad needs to step up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah reacts to singer Ella Mai's special Valentine's Day post

On Friday, British singer and songwriter Ella Mai posted a video on her Instagram handle as a special Valentine's Day post. The video featured her singing songs dedicated to lovers worldwide.

Ad

Ad

Mai has been dating Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum since 2019. Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, commented on the post to express her thoughts on the video.

"Vocals 🔥 lyrics 🔥💛," Mariah commented.

Mariah and Jordyn Woods react to Ella Mai's IG post. (Credits: ellamai/Instagram)

Mariah was not the only basketball star's significant other in the post's comment section. Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods also expressed her thoughts praising the singer's skin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback