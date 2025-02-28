Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah drops 3-word reaction as she links up with teammate’s partner for galentine’s bash 

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Antetokounmpo celebrated her first Galentine's Day on Feb. 13. She shared a brief reflection on the experience on Thursday, posting a three-word caption on her Instagram Story.

"First Ever Galentines," Mariah wrote.

Mariah Antetokounmpo's first Galentine (image credit: instagram/sincerelymariah)

The Galentine's Day celebration attended by Mariah was hosted by Hannah Prince, the wife of Bucks forward Taurean Prince. Hannah shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, where she showcased the event's preparation, which she planned and organized alongside Mariah.

Mariah and Giannis' love story began when they met in 2014. At the time, Mariah was an intern for the Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis was in his sophomore season with the Bucks.

She has been spotted supporting him several times during games and several moments shared on social media. They have three children together: Liam Charles, born in 2020, Maverick Shai, born in 2021 and Eva Brooke, born in 2023.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and wife supports maternal health in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wife Mariah led the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation as they teamed up with The Nurturing Collaborative to support BIPOC maternal health in Milwaukee.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin announced it on Thursday on Instagram.

"No mother should have to choose between nourishment and basic necessities. ... with support from @gehealthcare, the @caff.foundation, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, this initiative provides monthly Nourishing and Nurturing Boxes filled with fresh, nutrient-rich foods, baby essentials, and self-care items to new and expectant mothers," @feedamericawi captioned.

This is not the first time the couple has supported initiatives in Wisconsin. They also teamed up with GE HealthCare and the GE HealthCare Foundation on Oct. 18, to launch Powering Milwaukee Forward.

It was an initiative aimed at improving health outcomes for Milwaukee residents. The program awarded $1 million in grants to 10 local nonprofits that were focused on addressing socio-economic barriers to health.

The grant recipients included organizations that were dedicated to providing basic needs such as healthy food, housing, education and maternal health. Giannis expressed his gratitude to the city for embracing him when he arrived at 18.

