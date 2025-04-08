Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah embraces motherhood, set to host first edition of special event in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already given the city of Milwaukee a lot. He led them to their first NBA championship in 50 years in 2021, and he's been an active member of the community since he entered the league in 2013.

However, he's not the only member of the family who is giving back to society. His wife, Mariah Antetokounmpo, recently spoke about the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation’s first-ever Family Day that is set to be organised in Milwaukee. The event has been described as a community-wide baby shower to provide essentials to struggling families.

"The city has done so much for my family," she said while speaking to WISN 12 News on Monday. "You know, our kids are raised here. Giannis has grown up here. I've grown up here."

Speaking about her vision for the events that she hosts, the wife of the Bucks superstar said:

"You never know what people's home lives or what they're going through at home, so being able to bring families together and just let the kids just enjoy your day, let the parents just enjoy their day without much worry is just what's most important."

The Family Day event will aim to provide poor families with essential items like diapers, baby clothes, toys and strollers. In 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a then-record-breaking contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks that would net him $228,200,420 over five years, according to Spotrac. He's been a beloved member of the Milwaukee community through his contribution to sport and society at large.

Mariah Antetokounmpo opens up on motherhood

The Antetokounmpos announced in February that they're expecting their fourth child. While Mariah Antetokounmpo has embraced motherhood and loves to be a mother, she also emphasised on Monday, how important it is for her to stay true to herself and focus on what's important for her.

"My kids are my world. My husband is my world, but this is something that's Mariah's," she said. "You struggle. With my first, postpartum was pretty tough. As I'm having more, I'm starting to find that I still need to figure out what's important to Mariah."

This year's edition of the Family Day event is set to be the first one that will be hosted by the Charles Antetokounmpo Foundation in association with other partner organisations in the city.

