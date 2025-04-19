Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife Mariah gives back to society with noble cause ahead of NBA playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife, Mariah Antetokounmpo, is giving back to society ahead of the NBA playoffs. Mariah took to her Instagram and shared a link asking people to sign up to help in organizing and sorting donations made to the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation. Named after Giannis’ father, the CAFF is a social impact foundation founded by his family.

Mariah made multiple posts on her story, outlining what is needed and how people in Milwaukee can contribute:

Her posts also contained a request for all donors to wash any gently used items that they will be giving away.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wife have been together since 2014. The couple started dating shortly after the Greek superstar was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013.

After being together for a decade, they tied the knot in 2024. They share three children: Liam Charles, born in 2020, Maverick Shai, born in 2021, and Eva Brooke, born in 2023. Antetokounmpo is a Milwaukee legend; he and his family are also beloved by the community, having played an active role in its betterment.

Giannis' wife, Mariah, often advocates for maternal and infant health. She is also an active board member of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, which is a nonprofit organization aiming to provide free diapers and period supplies to those in need.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wife Mariah are expecting their fourth child in 2025

A father to three kids, Giannis Antetokounmpo now has another child on the way. In December, after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated OKC Thunder to win the Emirates NBA Cup, the Greek Freak revealed that he and his wife are expecting another child.

In a hilarious speech, Giannis revealed how the money he won from the NBA Cup is already gone:

"I just got married, my wife's a little bit needy, so I might have to get a gift. It's Christmas," Antetokounmpo said.

"I have also three kids. I got to go Christmas shopping. And, I have a kid on the way. You know, diapers are expensive. So, the money's already gone. The money's already gone. You know, I got the money today, and the money's already gone."

On the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

