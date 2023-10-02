Earlier this offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo made waves with comments regarding a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following the Bucks' recent moves, he cited one thing that will make him want to stay with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

When asked about signing an extension, Antetokounmpo said that he wants everyone in the organization to be on the same page. Moreover, he cited competing for championships as the top priority. The Milwaukee Bucks heard Aantetokounmpo loud and clear and quickly let him now how bad they want to win.

After months of saying that he wants to play for the Miami Heat, Damian Lillard now finds himself on the Bucks. Alongside Antetokounmpo, the superstar duo is expected to be one of the top contenders in the NBA this season.

During his media day interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the addition of Lillard and a possible extension. He still has his sights set on adding more championships to his already historic resume.

"I want to be in Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career as long as we are winning. It's simple as that. Like, what do you expect me to say?," Giannis said.

"Any place you put it doesn't make sense for me to sign it this year. Hopefully, I can have an offer, I have a good season and the team have a good season, we win a championship and everybody's happy and everybody is being taken care of next year and the offer is there on the table. Hopefully, if there's an offer there on the table, maybe I can take it."

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares thoughts on Damian Lillard trade

After speaking on the business side of things, Antetokounmpo was asked his thoughts on his new running mate.

Losing Jrue Holiday was a big blow for him, as the two grew close during their time as teammates, he is excited to join forces with a player the caliber of Lillard.

"Having a guy like Dame on the team, it's unbelieveable," Giannis said. "Knows how to play the game, plays the game at a high level, built from the same cloth, wants to win, is extremely hungry."

"With this kind of move, it brings a lot of attention to the team, and there's a lot of hype around the team. Obviously I believe and I think people believe we are one of the best teams in the East."

Following the move, Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a prime position to add another championship to the franchise's history. Along with being led by two elite stars, they have depth around them to potentially be one of the last teams standing.

Now in a strong position to compete for title for the foreseeable future, Giannis Antetokounmpo might be more inclined to ink an extension with the Bucks.