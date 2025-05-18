Giannis Antetokounmpo sends fans into frenzy with his all-time NBA starting 5

On Saturday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen sending fans into a frenzy after revealing his all-time NBA starting five. The Greek international named an unorthodox starting lineup, which included some big names like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. His list caused mad hysteria among fans, as many speculated it had a double meaning.

The Greek Freak's list stemmed from a tweet from a LeBron fan account questioning him about his all-time starting five. Antetokounmpo was seen responding to this post by retweeting it with his all-time list:

"1. Steph 2. MJ 3. Kobe 4. KD 5. Bron," he wrote naming an unorthodox lineup.

This list caused a frenzy among fans as plenty took to the comments to respond to the former MVP:

"Perfect starting 5 ykb," wrote a fan.

"You should be in there, big bro," commented another.

Fans of the Warriors and Lakers interpreted the Bucks star's mention of Curry and James in his lineup as having deeper significance:

"You seem to be mentioning Steph an awful lot, are you trying to hint something Giannis?🤔," wrote one fan.

"Your number 3 is the last person to win a 3 peat in all major American sports. You could be the next and while wearing a Laker jersey just like Kobe. 💡," expressed another.

"Are you coming to the Warriors? Blink twice if it's a yes," commented a third.

Although many appreciated his list and few drew speculations about his future, some fans outright hated the list:

"I’d remove Bron with Shaq," expressed one fan.

"Take out MJ, throw Kobe at the 2, & let’s shuffle everyone down then throw you at the 5," wrote another.

The list, although subjective, had fans delirious. Giannis' current situation with the Bucks didn't help the cause either, as he is rumored to leave the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to hold talks with the Milwaukee Bucks over his future, according to NBA Insider

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for a third consecutive season as they lost 4-1 to the Indiana Pacers. This inability to go further during the postseason has reportedly made Giannis Antetokounmpo reconsider his future in Wisconsin, as he is rumored to leave the Bucks during the offseason.

NBA Insider Chris Hayes provided an update on the Bucks star's situation on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the franchise and Giannis are set to hold talks about his future:

"BREAKING: Bucks make contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo and now a very crucial meeting is scheduled for next week, sources tell me," he tweeted.

With the NBA Draft a month away, Hayes believes the meeting will look to resolve their future, as Milwaukee could potentially set up a draft-day deal for Giannis.

