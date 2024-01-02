Giannis Antetokounmpo shoes tonight: Which edition of Zoom Freak 5s did Bucks star wear on New Year's Day?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 5 sneakers were released on July 21, 2023. Since then, different versions of the shoes have appeared, with one in particular that has yet to receive a release date. This version of the Milwaukee Bucks star's sneakers was spotted on the team's New Year's Day matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

With that said, which edition of the Zoom Freek 5s did Giannis Antetokounmpo wear on Jan. 1, 2024? During the Bucks' 122-113 loss to the Pacers, Antetokounmpo showcased the Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Funfetti" PE, which easily caught the attention of sneakerheads.

The unreleased version of Antetokounmpo's fifth signature sneakers consisted of a colorful aesthetic of small confetti-speckled designs all over the shoes, as per Sneaker News. Additionally, the Nike logo design makes a striking appearance using a vibrant pink color.

According to reports, the inspiration for this Nike Zoom Freak 5 colorway is a celebration of his family's birthdays throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about his favorite Nike Zoom Freak 5 colorway

Posted by Boardroom's Nick DePaula on X, Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed his favorite Nike Zoom Freak 5 colorway when he was on his Nike China tour in July 2023.

"My favorite ... 'Keep It A Buck,'" Antetokounmpo said, "because it's about Milwaukee and the sacrifice I made, and I believed that we were going to win a championship, and that became a reality.

Antetokounmpo mentioned the "Keep It A Buck" colorway as his favorite, taking him back to the time he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship victory in 2021. Through sacrifice and determination, the "Greek Freak" believed that he and the Bucks would win the NBA title that season, which came to fruition.

In that 2021 NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks forward averaged 35.2 points (61.8% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range), 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gifted his teammates a pair of Nike Zoom Freak 5 sneakers

KicksFinder uploaded a video clip of Giannis Antetokounmpo gifting his teammates a pair of Nike Zoom Freak 5s with different colorways for each one.

In the clip, Antetokounmpo says that he always does this every year whenever Nike releases a new signature shoe of him. The Bucks star even jokingly requested a pair of sneakers from his teammate, Damian Lillard, who is signed to Adidas.