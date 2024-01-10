Giannis Antetokounmpo showers three-word praise on brother’s chase down block

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a reputation for himself as one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Despite his brothers not having the same recognition as his in the league, he has remained supportive of his siblings. On Giannis' Instagram story, he shared a highlight block of his younger brother, Kostas, with a three-word praise, "Come over here."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Story

The block was impressive as Kostas was able to switch quickly to the moving center heading to the basket. When it looked like the opposing center would get the easy dunk, Kostas Antetokounmpo swooped in for the timely chase-down block that left the shot flat.

Kostas is currently playing for the Panathinaikos Athens after playing 14 games with the Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul. He originally lasted three seasons in the NBA and also a brief tenure with the Windy City Bulls of the league's G-League.

Luckily enough, Giannis Antetokounmpo's younger brother has found a career for himself in the EuroLeague.

Thanasis described what Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Luka Doncic have in common

From the perspective of Thanasis, he found one common trait when it came to Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, as per BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas.

"I'd probably say mentality," Thanasis said. "When I was in Dallas, just seeing Luka, he was young. He came to the league when he was 18-19 years old. It didn't seem like he was 19."

"Giannis is a hardworking guy," Thanasis added. "He would go something until he gets it right. You've seen it after the games. If he shoots bad from the free-throw line, he will stay after the game to shoot [extra free throws]."

The way Giannis plays the game on a nightly basis, it's easy to see where Thanasis is coming from. He is the kind of player who can be considered a perfectionist when it comes to basketball. Not many players who make it to the NBA are willing to put the work in; the case is different when it comes to the Milwaukee Bucks star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued to improve since first arriving in the NBA back in 2013. This season, he is averaging 31.4 points (60.7% shooting, including 23.8% from 3-point range), 11.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. In the 11 seasons he's played in Milwaukee, the Bucks star has one NBA championship and two league MVP awards.

Additionally, he has been a seven-time NBA All-Star, made the All-NBA First Team five times and the All-Defensive First Team four times.

As of now, the Milwaukee Bucks are second (25-12 record) in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a .676 winning percentage and have won five out of their past 10 games.