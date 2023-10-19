Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off his $6,100 Breitling watch while congratulating WNBA Finals MVP A'Ja Wilson 

On Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the many celebrities in attendance for the WNBA Finals. Following the action, he posted a picture with the star of the series rocking a rather expensive accessory.

In a battle of two of the WNBA's top teams, the Las Vegas Aces took down the New York Liberty to secure their second-straight championship. Along with taking home Finals MVP, A'Ja Wilson also got to chop it up with Giannis Antetokounmpo after the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks star posted a photo of him and Wilson on his Instagram to congratulate her on her performance. In the picture, Giannis is wearing a Breitling watch that is worth over six thousand dollars.

Since emerging as a superstar in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo has done very well for himself financially. During his 11 years in the league, he has already made over $230 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a growing interest in fashion

Aside from cementing himself as one of the best players in the association, Giannis Antetokounmpo has interests outside of basketball. Fashion is something that he continues to have a growing interest in.

Over the years, fashion and the NBA have gone hand-in-hand. Players are constantly showing up to games in their best (and sometimes bizzare) outfits. Since coming over from Greece, Giannis has seen an improved sense of style.

During an interview with GQ last year, Giannis opened up on his growing interest in fashion. He said it wasn't something he worried about early in his career because he just excited to be in the NBA. Since then, the two-time MVP has drawn inspiration from his brother and Bucks teammate Thansis Antetokounmpo.

“We have to start with my brother [and Bucks teammate] Thanassis,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s deep into fashion. He can wear anything and make it look good. I try to follow in his footsteps so I don't look like a bum out there.”

As shown in his Instagram post with A'Ja Wilson, Giannis is capable of rolling out some luxury outfits. That said, he has a simple approach to fashion and mainly focuses on just being in the moment.

“I feel like I want to wear this hoodie, this T-shirt, this short or whatever it might be and sometimes it turns out well. Sometimes it turns out where people are like, ‘What are those!?’ but I just live in the moment.”

Giannis' outfits will surely get a lot of attention this year as all eyes will be on the Bucks following their addition of Damian Lillard.