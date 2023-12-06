Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off inner candy connoisseur after naming all 7/11 candy items in 30 seconds

Besides his impressive exploits on the basketball court, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is also known for his sweet tooth. The two-time MVP is a major stakeholder in the Canadian brand Candy Funhouse. Before he even became an owner of the company, he always expressed his love for sweets. His passion for candies is just about equal to his love for basketball.

On Tuesday night, the Bucks hosted the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. “The Greek Freak” was looking to lead his team to Las Vegas to face the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals of the said competition.

The Bucks held a slim 37-35 lead after the first quarter when Fiserv Forum showed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible love for sweets. He wowed the crowd in the arena when this video was shown (via Gabe Stoltz):

The Greek basketball star just named every brand of candy or chocolate inside 7/11’s candy aisle. Even for a connoisseur of sweets, what he did was just impressive. He started with M&M’s, Hershey’s, Snickers, Reese’s and KitKat. The next bunch included Bunch, Butterfinger, AlmondJoy, 3Musketeers, Twix and Milky Way. He gave Fruit Roll-Ups a dramatic announcement, which the crowd excitedly responded to.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued with Milk Duds, Ferrero Rochier, Reese’s pieces, Junior Mints, Skittles and RedVines. The seven-time All-Star struggled to remember Gushers with just 11 seconds left on the clock. He eventually found his rhythm and added Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Starburst, Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher, Haribo Gummy Bears and Mentos. The "Greek Freak" rolled off Toblerone, Kinder, Skybar, SnowCaps and JellyBelly.

The crowd inside the arena appreciated what they had just seen and cheered even harder for Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are expecting a tough game against the Indiana Pacers

After dispatching the New York Knicks, the Indiana Pacers will be the Milwaukee Bucks’ next challenge. The Bucks are the favorites, particularly as the semifinals will be played in Las Vegas, which will be a neutral home court.

Indiana will not be a pushover. The Pacers just showed the Boston Celtics that they’re not afraid of the bright lights in the big moments. Milwaukee will be wary of what their next opponents can do after losing to them on Nov. 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for an NBA season-high 54 points in that game but the Bucks still lost 126-124. Milwaukee didn’t have Damian Lillard in that game but will have the superstar point guard ready for the semifinals.

Tyrese Haliburton had an exceptional game, finishing with 29 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. After his jaw-dropping triple-double in eliminating the Celtics, the Bucks will have him front and center in their game plan.