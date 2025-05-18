Giannis Antetokounmpo sparks debate by naming $176,265,152 guard alongside Steph Curry as greatest shooter

Giannis Antetokounmpo may not longer be part of the ongoing NBA playoffs, but he’s still making waves on social media. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar went viral after he caused a heated debate by naming Damian Lillard as one of the two greatest shooters in basketball history, alongside Steph Curry.

During a Q&A session with fans on X (formerly Twitter), one user asked Antetokounmpo for his thoughts on Curry.

“Thoughts on Steph Curry? @Giannis_An34,” a user asked.

“Him and Dame greatest shooters of all time,” Antetokounmpo responded.

The post went viral, garnering over half a million views within just a few hours. Many fans were not amused by Lillard’s inclusion in the GOAT shooting conversation. Instead, the naysayers argued that other shooters deserved the lofty compliment over Dame, who's currently on a four-year, $176,265,152 contract.

“Come on bro don’t lose your basketball cred saying stuff like this,” a user wrote.

“Dame not better than Ray Allen lmaooooo,” another user argued.

“Klay Thompson still exists,” @Goon_Donovan23 said.

“Nah dame aint it,” @Thetruth8240 wrote.

“You spelled Klay Thompson wrong,” @sbzehn wrote.

“Dame???” @MarlboloYoung questioned, adding a laughing emoji.

While there's no debate that Steph Curry is the undisputed greatest long-range shooter in NBA history, Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledging Damian Lillard isn’t too bizarre. Lillard is currently placed fourth on the all-time three-pointers made list and holds several notable records, including the most three-pointers in a single playoff game.

Bucks expected to meet with Giannis Antetokounmpo amid trade rumors

Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ early exit in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, speculation began around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise. According to sources, the two-time MVP could be considering a fresh start outside Milwaukee.

“For the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania.

Among the teams linked to Antetokounmpo are the Golden State Warriors. Other possibilities include the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets after an analyst pointed out that Antetokounmpo may be interested in joining a team based in a state without income tax.

In response to the rumors, the Bucks’ front office has taken action. A meeting between Antetokounmpo and the management is expected to take place soon.

"I was told the Bucks made contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this morning and sources relate to me that a meeting is expected to be scheduled for mid-next week," said Chris Haynes. "This is where Giannis is going to have the chance to speak with Bucks brass and talk about the direction of the team… This is going to be a very, very crucial meeting next week.”

While the idea of leaving Milwaukee might be desirable for Antetokounmpo, it won’t be an easy process. He’s currently under contract until 2028 after signing a three-year max extension in 2023. Any potential departure would need to come via a blockbuster trade.

