Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks entered Saturday's Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers riding an eight-game winning streak. The Bucks don't home-court advantage in the series, but Milwaukee is expected to give Indiana all they can handle in the first round.

The Greek Freak got off to a strong start, scoring on back-to-back possessions just over a minute into the game. He had 12 points, one assist and one rebound after one quarter. Antetokounmpo also drew six fouls in the quarter. His contributions weren't enough, though. The Bucks trailed 25-33 after one quarter. However, Milwaukee shot the ball well in the first period, going 9-for-17 from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to play well, adding another seven points and four rebounds in the second period. His supporting cast struggled, allowing Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers to grow their lead. The Bucks lost the second quarter 18-31 and went into haltime trailing 43-67.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Giannis Antetokounmpo 19 5 1 0 0 2 7-10 0-1 5-11

