The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, faced off against the LA Lakers for the second and final game of their season series as the Bucks aimed to avoid getting swept in their series, having lost on already on the road.

The game remained tightly contested despite Milwaukee maintaining a lead throughout, at one point even stretching it to a 19-point advantage. However, the Lakers staged a remarkable comeback that ultimately fell short in regulation, with Austin Reaves' 40-foot three-pointer narrowly rimming out, forcing the game into overtime.

Overtime proved to be as intense as regulation, with both teams exchanging baskets relentlessly. Damian Lillard and Reaves took turns at the free-throw line, with Reaves fouling Lillard on his 3-point attempt, and in the subsequent play, Lillard fouling Reaves on a mid-range pull-up, resulting in the Lakers with a one-point advantage at 115-114.

The Bucks, off of a broken play, found Damian Lillard open in the corner, who sank the three to give the Bucks a 2-point lead, and in the ensuing play, D'Angelo Russell made two free throws to send the game into second overtime, including Anthony Davis rejecting Damian Lillard's layup.

In the second overtime, Giannis Antetokounmpo was fouled and missed both his free throws. Prior to that, the Lakers secured a crucial 3-pointer courtesy of Austin Reaves' clever screen and slip play. This maneuver caused confusion between Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, allowing the Lakers to gain a 3-point advantage.

With the Bucks unable to score on back-to-back possessions, the Lakers capped the win with two Anthony Davis free throws to complete the 19-point comeback in the 128-124 win for the Lakers, sweeping the Bucks in their season series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-double tonight vs LA Lakers

Despite the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a standout performance, securing a triple-double with 29 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists with two steals, three blocks and seven turnovers on 14 of 25 shooting from the field at 56.0%, 0 of 1 from the 3-point line and an ineffective 1 of 6 free-throw line shooting.

Antetokounmpo narrowly missed surpassing his point prop, which was set at over 29.5, finishing with 29 points. However, he exceeded both his rebound prop and assists prop, set at 12.5 and 6.5, respectively.

