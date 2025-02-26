Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did 2-time NBA MVP perform against the Houston Rockets? (Feb. 25)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:17 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight (Feb. 25). (Photo: IMAGN)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight (Feb. 25). (Photo: IMAGN)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the Milwaukee Bucks player well again after returning from a calf injury after the All-Star break. The Bucks are 3-0 since the season resumed and have won four in a row heading into Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this season. He's shooting 61.0% from the field, but just 19.4% from beyond the arc and 57.7% from the free throw line. He's one of the top candidates to win MVP this season along with Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For Tuesday's game, Antetokounmpo was part of the starting five along with Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez. But how did "The Greek Freak" perform tonight versus the Rockets?

Here are Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo1564000116:055-100-15-6+4
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

