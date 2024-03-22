Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did 2x MVP perform in his return vs Nets (March 21) 

The Brooklyn Nets visited the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for the third game of their season series, with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup for the Bucks.

Heading into the matchup, the Nets had encountered a challenging stretch, dropping four consecutive games and six of their last seven outings. Eager to halt their losing streak, the Nets sought to remain competitive despite facing steep odds. They were marked as +10.5 underdogs on the spread but managed to keep the game closely contested throughout.

The Nets were able to come back from being down by as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter, hitting shot for shot as Milwaukee tried to separate themselves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With just 2 minutes and 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, a pivotal moment unfolded as Antetokounmpo received a well-placed bounce pass from Damian Lillard. The duo charged in parallel toward the rim, initiating a crucial offensive sequence for the Bucks.

Despite Antetokounmpo's initial shot being off target, he showcased his tenacity by securing the offensive rebound and converting it into a powerful dunk, propelling the Bucks to a five-point lead with the scoreboard reading, 103-98.

However, Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges swiftly responded with a contested 3-pointer, narrowing the gap to just two points.

After the timeout, Lillard made an incredible defensive play with a steal on Dennis Smith Jr. and led the Bucks in transition for the kick-out 3-pointer to Malik Beasley to put the Bucks back up by five points.

Antetokounmpo played stellar defense on Cam Thomas, forcing him into a tough 3-pointer as Lillard continued to score on the other end, giving the Bucks their third win over the Nets this season, with a 115-108 final score.

Giannis Antetokounmpo points tonight vs Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, on his return, scored 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists with two blocks and two turnovers on 9-of-19 shooting from the field at 47.4%. He shot 1-of-2 from 3-point land and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line, boasting a +5 net rating.

Coming into the contest with an uncertain tag on his status, Antetokounmpo went under all of his player props set at over/under 30.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Expand Tweet

Despite logging approximately his average playing time of 35 minutes, it was evident that the "Greek Freak" was not yet operating at full capacity. It was widely acknowledged that he needed time to regain his form and return to delivering MVP-caliber performances.