Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks star fare against Cavaliers? (Mar. 9)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Bucks came from a heartbreaking 111-109 loss against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Antetokounmpo had a solid performance, putting up a double-double with 37 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Heading into Sunday, the Bucks aimed to redeem themselves against the best team in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo had a hot start to the half, clearly still having momentum from his previous performance. The Greek Freak added 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Unfortunately, Giannis Antetokounmpo's efforts weren't enough to get the Milwaukee Bucks the first half lead. The Cleveland Cavaliers remained superior after the second quarter with a 62-52 lead.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Giannis Antetokounmpo 18 5 2 2 0 8-13 - 2-4

