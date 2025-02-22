  • home icon
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks star fare against former teammate and Wizards? (Feb. 21)

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks star fare against former teammate and Wizards? (Feb. 21)

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Feb 22, 2025 01:15 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Washington Wizards on Friday night. It was the first time Antetokounmpo faced his former teammate Khris Middleton since getting traded for Kyle Kuzma before the NBA All-Star Break.

The first quarter was a slow start for the Greek Freak. He only added three points and one steal. Middleton, on the other hand, had a better opening quarter, scoring five points and making both his shot attempts and his only free-throw attempt. While the Bucks were expected to dominate, the Wizards took them by surprise having a huge double-digit lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo picked the pace up a little bit after adding six more points to his total score. Keeping the game within reach for Milwaukee was Brook Lopez. The Bucks center had a solid all-around performance in the first half with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Giannis Antetokounmpo9 2 1113-40-03-4
हिन्दी