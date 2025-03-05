Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks star fare against Hawks? (Mar. 4)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Bucks came into the game after a huge 132-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks last Saturday. Antetokounmpo nearly put up a triple-double performance to ice the game. He added 29 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal to lead his team to triumph.

Heading into Tuesday's game, the Bucks established a first-quarter lead with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the charge. However, Trae Young did all he could to keep the game within reach for the Hawks. He limited Milwaukee's lead to six points with a 37-31 opening-quarter finish.

In the second quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to dominate alongside Damian Lillard. The Greek Freak racked up his totals to 17 points, six rebounds and five assists by the end of the first half.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Giannis Antetokounmpo 17 6 5 0 0 6-7 - 5-7

