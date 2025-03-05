Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks star fare against Hawks? (Mar. 4)

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 05, 2025 01:38 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight (Image Source: IMAGN)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Bucks came into the game after a huge 132-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks last Saturday. Antetokounmpo nearly put up a triple-double performance to ice the game. He added 29 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal to lead his team to triumph.

Ad

Heading into Tuesday's game, the Bucks established a first-quarter lead with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the charge. However, Trae Young did all he could to keep the game within reach for the Hawks. He limited Milwaukee's lead to six points with a 37-31 opening-quarter finish.

In the second quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to dominate alongside Damian Lillard. The Greek Freak racked up his totals to 17 points, six rebounds and five assists by the end of the first half.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Giannis Antetokounmpo176 5006-7-5-7
also-read-trending Trending

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी