Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks star fare against Luka Doncic-led Lakers? (Mar. 13)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the revamped LA Lakers on Thursday. A win by the Bucks would snap a three-game losing streak and give them a 1-0 season series lead against the Luka Doncic-lead team. The two-time MVP looked to take advantage of their visitors' hobbled frontline to dominate the game.
Antetokounmpo opened the game for the Bucks with back-to-back dunks. He finished the first quarter with six points and two assists to lead his team to a 33-29 lead.
The Greek Freak took a backseat on the offensive end in the second quarter. Damian Lillard, Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. took turns carving the Lakers' defense. Milwaukee extended its lead to 71-63 at halftime behind the trio's offensive exploits.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.