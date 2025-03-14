Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks star fare against Luka Doncic-led Lakers? (Mar. 13)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 14, 2025 00:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the revamped LA Lakers on Thursday. A win by the Bucks would snap a three-game losing streak and give them a 1-0 season series lead against the Luka Doncic-lead team. The two-time MVP looked to take advantage of their visitors' hobbled frontline to dominate the game.

Ad

Antetokounmpo opened the game for the Bucks with back-to-back dunks. He finished the first quarter with six points and two assists to lead his team to a 33-29 lead.

The Greek Freak took a backseat on the offensive end in the second quarter. Damian Lillard, Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. took turns carving the Lakers' defense. Milwaukee extended its lead to 71-63 at halftime behind the trio's offensive exploits.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo6 5 60103-70-10-1+4
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी