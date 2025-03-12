Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks star fare against Pacers? (Mar. 11)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks went up against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The Bucks are coming off their second-straight loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Antetokounmpo had a solid performance in the defeat. He scored 30 points and added nine rebounds and two steals.

Come Tuesday night, the Bucks looked to redeem themselves from their heartbreaking loss. Antetokounmpo was all business in the first half. He had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead Milwaukee to a first-half lead.

As expected, helping him the Greek Freak out was his dynamic duo, Damian Lillard. Dame was also in double figures as he assisted Antetokounmpo on the offensive end of the court.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Giannis Antetokounmpo 12 9 4 0 0 6-7 - 0-2

