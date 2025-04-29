Giannis Antetokounmpo stats tonight: How did Bucks star perform in Damian Lillard's absence in Game 5 against Pacers? (April 29)

As the Milwaukee Bucks stand on the brink of elimination, all eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his efforts to keep his team alive. With the Indiana Pacers having erected a 3-1 lead in their first-round series, some observers are speculating whether this could be the last dance for Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform.
On top of this situation, the Greek Freak has to carry an even heavier load in Game 5 as his co-star Damian Lillard has been sidelined with a torn Achilles. Though the task of overcoming a 1-3 deficit in the playoffs is not impossible, it's incredibly difficult — but Antetokounmpo, a former Finals MVP, is expected to take on the challenge all the same.
As Game 5 began on Tuesday night in Indiana, Antetokounmpo got off to a prolific start, putting up seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the first quarter. Setting the tone offensively, the two-time MVP attacked the rim and even got a three-pointer to go, helping the Bucks establish a 13-0 lead at one point.
Though Antetokounmpo scored just a single point off a free throw in the second quarter, he remained active by cleaning up the boards and setting up scoring opportunities for the likes of Bobby Portis and Gary Trent. His first half stat line ended up at eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.
