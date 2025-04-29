Giannis Antetokounmpo stats tonight: How did Bucks star perform in Damian Lillard's absence in Game 5 against Pacers? (April 29)

As the Milwaukee Bucks stand on the brink of elimination, all eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his efforts to keep his team alive. With the Indiana Pacers having erected a 3-1 lead in their first-round series, some observers are speculating whether this could be the last dance for Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform.

Ad

On top of this situation, the Greek Freak has to carry an even heavier load in Game 5 as his co-star Damian Lillard has been sidelined with a torn Achilles. Though the task of overcoming a 1-3 deficit in the playoffs is not impossible, it's incredibly difficult — but Antetokounmpo, a former Finals MVP, is expected to take on the challenge all the same.

As Game 5 began on Tuesday night in Indiana, Antetokounmpo got off to a prolific start, putting up seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the first quarter. Setting the tone offensively, the two-time MVP attacked the rim and even got a three-pointer to go, helping the Bucks establish a 13-0 lead at one point.

Though Antetokounmpo scored just a single point off a free throw in the second quarter, he remained active by cleaning up the boards and setting up scoring opportunities for the likes of Bobby Portis and Gary Trent. His first half stat line ended up at eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More