Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar fare against Dallas Mavericks? (Mar. 5)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks squared off on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. The hosts had revenge in mind heading into the game after losing 132-117 in Dallas on Saturday. Antetokounmpo, who nearly finished with a triple-double in the first encounter with the Mavs, looked to sustain his dominant performance.

The two-time MVP promptly went to work in the first quarter, finishing the period with 12 points, three rebounds and one assist. He hit 4 of 5 field goals and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Damian Lillard, who had 16 points, helped him carry the Bucks to a 40-29 lead at the end of the opening period.

Antetokounmpo took a backseat in the second quarter as Dame Time sustained his sizzling-hot form. The point guard dropped 10 points on the Hornets, while the All-Star forward contributed eight points. Together, they carried the Bucks to a 72-53 halftime lead.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 20 8 1 1 0 3 7-11 0-0 6-6 +17

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses.

