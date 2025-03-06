Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar fare against Dallas Mavericks? (Mar. 5)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 06, 2025 02:06 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo stats against the Dallas Mavericks on Mar. 5 [photo: Imagn]

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks squared off on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. The hosts had revenge in mind heading into the game after losing 132-117 in Dallas on Saturday. Antetokounmpo, who nearly finished with a triple-double in the first encounter with the Mavs, looked to sustain his dominant performance.

Ad

The two-time MVP promptly went to work in the first quarter, finishing the period with 12 points, three rebounds and one assist. He hit 4 of 5 field goals and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Damian Lillard, who had 16 points, helped him carry the Bucks to a 40-29 lead at the end of the opening period.

Antetokounmpo took a backseat in the second quarter as Dame Time sustained his sizzling-hot form. The point guard dropped 10 points on the Hornets, while the All-Star forward contributed eight points. Together, they carried the Bucks to a 72-53 halftime lead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo20811037-110-06-6+17
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी