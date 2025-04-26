Giannis Antetokounmpo stats tonight: How did Bucks superstar fare in Game 3 against Pacers? (April 25)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Friday. The teams had it nip and tuck in the early goings, fighting to a 57-47 count with the visitors ahead.

'The Greek Freak' top-scored for the Bucks at the break, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 17 8 2 0 0 2 7-9 0-0 3-4 -7

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were looking to narrow the series gap in Game 3 after dropping the first two games of the series in Indianapolis.

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

