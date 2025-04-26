  • home icon
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo stats tonight: How did Bucks superstar fare in Game 3 against Pacers? (April 25)

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats tonight: How did Bucks superstar fare in Game 3 against Pacers? (April 25)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 26, 2025 01:15 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers -- Photo by GETTY

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Friday. The teams had it nip and tuck in the early goings, fighting to a 57-47 count with the visitors ahead.

'The Greek Freak' top-scored for the Bucks at the break, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo17820027-90-03-4-7
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were looking to narrow the series gap in Game 3 after dropping the first two games of the series in Indianapolis.

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

