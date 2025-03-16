Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar fare against Indiana Pacers? (Mar. 15)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 16, 2025 02:43 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo stats against Indiana Pacers on Mar. 15. [photo: Imagn]

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Bucks looked to win the season series with a victory and avenge a controversial 115-114 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo hoped to play well after a subpar night in Indiana.

Antetokounmpo got off to a sizzling start, delivering 12 points and two assists to push the home team to an early 38-30 lead. The two-time MVP went 4-for-4 in the opening quarter and grabbed three rebounds.

The Greek Freak entered the second quarter with 7:51 to go to give Kyle Kuzma a breather. He missed a 15-footer to start the period but dominated on the boards. Antetokounmpo added six points to help Milwaukee keep the driver’s seat 65-60 at halftime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo carried his sizzling form into the third quarter, which he opened with a forceful drive that forced a foul on Aaron Nesmith. The former MVP finished the period with 14 points and five assists to overwhelm the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee extended its lead to 100-82 after the All-Star forward’s two-way brilliance.

Like in the last Pacers-Bucks meeting, Tyrese Haliburton and Co. steadily cut into the home team's lead in the fourth quarter. Indiana held Antetokounmpo to two points and kept him off the free-throw line. The Greek Freak fouled out with 2:46 remaining but his team held on for a 126-119 win.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo3410713614-190-06-6+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo's efficient night leads Milwaukee Bucks to season series clinching win

Against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 19 points behind 9-for-14 shooting. He added 17 rebounds and seven assists but committed a late-game foul that allowed Tyrese Haliburton to drag the Pacers to victory. The foul committed by the two-time MVP on Haliburton ended in a four-point play that pushed Indiana to a 115-114 win.

In the rematch on Saturday, Antetokounmpo already had 12 points in the first quarter alone. When Indiana decided to double-team him, he responded by dishing dimes to open teammates. He might have easily gotten a triple-double if the Bucks shooters had a more efficient night.

The Milwaukee Bucks survived Giannis Antetokounmpo's disqualification due to fouls to win 126-119. The All-Star forward put them in a favorable position before fouling out.

