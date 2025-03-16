Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar fare against Indiana Pacers? (Mar. 15)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Bucks looked to win the season series with a victory and avenge a controversial 115-114 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo hoped to play well after a subpar night in Indiana.

Antetokounmpo got off to a sizzling start, delivering 12 points and two assists to push the home team to an early 38-30 lead. The two-time MVP went 4-for-4 in the opening quarter and grabbed three rebounds.

The Greek Freak entered the second quarter with 7:51 to go to give Kyle Kuzma a breather. He missed a 15-footer to start the period but dominated on the boards. Antetokounmpo added six points to help Milwaukee keep the driver’s seat 65-60 at halftime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo carried his sizzling form into the third quarter, which he opened with a forceful drive that forced a foul on Aaron Nesmith. The former MVP finished the period with 14 points and five assists to overwhelm the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee extended its lead to 100-82 after the All-Star forward’s two-way brilliance.

Like in the last Pacers-Bucks meeting, Tyrese Haliburton and Co. steadily cut into the home team's lead in the fourth quarter. Indiana held Antetokounmpo to two points and kept him off the free-throw line. The Greek Freak fouled out with 2:46 remaining but his team held on for a 126-119 win.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 10 7 1 3 6 14-19 0-0 6-6 +2

Giannis Antetokounmpo's efficient night leads Milwaukee Bucks to season series clinching win

Against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 19 points behind 9-for-14 shooting. He added 17 rebounds and seven assists but committed a late-game foul that allowed Tyrese Haliburton to drag the Pacers to victory. The foul committed by the two-time MVP on Haliburton ended in a four-point play that pushed Indiana to a 115-114 win.

In the rematch on Saturday, Antetokounmpo already had 12 points in the first quarter alone. When Indiana decided to double-team him, he responded by dishing dimes to open teammates. He might have easily gotten a triple-double if the Bucks shooters had a more efficient night.

The Milwaukee Bucks survived Giannis Antetokounmpo's disqualification due to fouls to win 126-119. The All-Star forward put them in a favorable position before fouling out.

