Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar fare against New Orleans Pelicans? (Apr. 10)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Buck entered Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans riding a five-game winning run. Although they had already secured a spot in the playoffs, the Bucks looked to stay ahead of the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Greek Freak opened hostilities with a smooth 18-footer before adding another mid-range jumper two possessions later. He had seven points and one assist, which were badly needed by the stuttering Bucks. Milwaukee’s 2-for-11 shooting forced the visiting team to trail 26-21 after one quarter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo remained steady, scattering eight points and three assists in the second quarter. He finally got a boost from his supporting crew, which stepped up on both ends of the floor. The Bucks dominated the period 41-28 to head into the halftime break with a 62-54 advantage.
Antetokounmpo sustained Milwaukee's dominance with a 13-point output in the third quarter. The Pelicans' hobbled interior had trouble dealing with the bruising forward, who made 4 of 5 shots within two feet of the basket. Milwaukee took a 100-85 lead entering the fourth quarter behind their franchise cornerstone's explosive performance.
Bucks coach Doc Rivers kept his prized All-Star on the bench throughout the fourth quarter. Without him, the home team leaned on Kyle Kuzma to cruise to a 136-111 win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains sizzling hot in April
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been mind-boggling in April. No one has been better than him since the month started and his numbers support that status.
Heading into the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Greek Freak has been averaging 32.8 points, 12.8 assists and 12.5 rebounds. The Milwaukee Bucks have not lost a game during that stretch.
The Pelicans' hobbled lineup had no answer for the two-time MVP on Thursday. He tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in just 26 minutes. New Orleans coach Willie Green tried sending double teams and giving Antetokounmpo different looks on defense but the strategy resulted in little success.
