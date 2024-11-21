Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar perform tonight against Bulls? (Nov. 20)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their four-game homestand on Wednesday night with the Chicago Bulls in town. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season. How did the Bucks superstar perform against the Bulls?

Antetokounmpo is coming off a solid performance in Milwaukee's 101-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. He had 20 points and 13 rebounds plus the game-saving deflection at the buzzer. It was a much-needed win for the struggling Bucks.

"The Greek Freak" was better on Wednesday, finishing with a near triple-double of 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He went 17-for-24 from the field and 7-for-14 from the free throw line. He had an explosive third quarter with 25 points as the Bucks defeated the Bulls 122-106.

Here are Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats for the game:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 41 9 8 1 0 1 1 35:22 17-24 0-1 7-14 +7

How did Giannis Antetokounmpo perform tonight against the Chicago Bulls?

In the first quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored six points and dished three assists as the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls struggled to score at the start of the game. Things got going midway through the period, with both teams trading buckets from beyond the arc. The Bucks had a 36-30 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Milwaukee continued its hot shooting at the beginning of the second quarter. They went on a 13-0 run to build a big lead, and it was like that for the majority of the period. Antetokounmpo added seven points in the period as the Bucks earned a 69-57 advantage at halftime.

The Chicago Bulls made a run in the third quarter, so Giannis Antetokounmpo had no choice but to take over the game. Antetokounmpo had 25 of the Milwaukee Bucks' 29 points in the period. If he hadn't initiated the offense, the Bulls would have had the lead entering the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo's teammates finally stepped up in the final period to help the team win their second straight game. Brook Lopez had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Damian Lillard put up 20 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

AJ Green was huge off the bench with 18 points and two steals, making five 3-point shots. Green has stepped up his game over the past few games, gaining the confidence of his coach and teammates.

The Bucks improved to 6-9 for the season and have two more games at home to possibly gain some ground after their slow start. They face the Indiana Pacers on Friday in the 2024 Emirates Cup before welcoming the Charlotte Hornets the following day.

