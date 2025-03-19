Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Tonight: How did Bucks superstar perform against Warriors? (March 18)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks began a five-game road trip on Tuesday night at the Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with right knee pain but was upgraded to available before tipoff.

"The Greek Freak" has had the injury for the majority of the season though his calf has always been the more concerning issue. He missed six games in early February because of a calf injury but has remained relatively healthy since returning after the All-Star break.

Coach Doc Rivers didn't make changes to his starting five despite Steph Curry's absence for the Warriors. Antetokounmpo was joined by Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez. But how did the two-time NBA MVP perform against Golden State?

Here are Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats in the first half

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 5 2 1 2 1 2 18:17 3-9 0-1 4-7 -6

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

