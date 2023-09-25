Giannis Antetokounmpo takes inadvertent shot at Gilbert Arenas amid Hakeem Olajuwon’s sessions: “Respect and appreciate greatness”

Giannis Antetokounmpo took an inadvertent shot at Gilbert Arenas amid his training sessions with former champion Hakeem Olajuwon. Arenas made disrespectful comments towards Olajuwon after Antetokounmpo had confirmed that he plans to work on his post-game with the NBA legend.

Arenas was baffled at rumors claiming that Ojaluwon commanded $50k for his sessions. 'Agent Zero' went on his podcast to berate the yesteryear All-Star (via Hoop Central):

“Nobody wants the Hakeem Olajuwon sky hook. Nobody wants none of that ... You should be ashamed of yourself, charging these young whippersnappers $50,000. When you came in the league in 1984, you wasn’t even making $50,000 a game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You’re trying to make your month back through the youth! Do not charge these boys 50 grand for that bulls**t. He ain’t been good since the ’90s. That means all the moves from the 2000s, he don’t know. 2010s, he don’t know. 2020s, he don’t know. Who you gonna do the moves on? Wembanyama?”

Expand Tweet

Despite Arenas' views, Antetokounmpo carried on with his choice to work out with Olajuwon. He recently posted a picture of interacting with the former Defensive Player of the Year, captioning the post:

"I enjoy being a student of the game. Learn, respect and appreciate greatness. Thank you Hakeem 34"

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo's praise for Hakeem Olajuwon suggests that he intends to stick to what he believes is the best decision for him regardless of what Arenas thinks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the right approach to improve his play

Giannis Antetokounmpo has strived to improve his game every season. He has tried to become more versatile every year, and that's reflected in the impact. Despite winning MVPs in 2019 and 2020 and averaging a career-high 31.1 points last season, there was room for improvement in his offense.

Antetokounmpo seems to have rectified that by working on his post game, and who better than Hakeem Olajuwon to learn from? The Rockets legend was a master in the post and with his footwork. He was one of the most unguardable players at his peak.

The Bucks star has nearly achieved that status with the help of his physical dominance and ability to attack the rim. However, being one-dimensional wasn't going to be sustainable for him to carry a significant impact.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to rely more on his footwork and skill rather than sheer physicality to dominate his opponents, especially as he gets older. The ability to shoot away from the basket will also enable him to preserve his conditioning for longer periods.