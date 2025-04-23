Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Early playoff exit has insider predicting 2x MVP's Milwaukee departure

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2, 123-115, to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. They return to Milwaukee with a 0-2 deficit in the first round of the playoffs. If the Bucks cannot turn things around, they will face the same opponent in the same stage for the second straight year.

When asked by Dan Patrick about Antetokounmpo potentially finishing his career in Milwaukee, Chris Haynes responded:

“I don’t think Giannis will finish his career in Milwaukee. I don’t think so. … I can see them going in a different direction. I can see that possibility if things go sour this postseason.”

The NBA insider also said that the 2025 playoffs are a “pivotal” one for the Milwaukee Bucks. He predicts “wholesale changes” if they fail to make a deep run into the postseason.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks lose in the first round, it will be the third straight year the team has failed to advance to the semifinals. As the No. 1 seed in 2023, they lost 1-4 to the giant-slaying Miami Heat. Last year, they finished the regular season No. 3 but lost 2-4 to the Indiana Pacers. In both cases, an injury to the two-time MVP was a key reason for the early exits.

This year, the Greek Freak has largely been healthy, but the blood clot that nearly ended Damian Lillard’s season was a big blow. Lillard was made available on Tuesday, his first game since March 18. The point guard had his moments but did not have his usual rhythm, finishing the game with 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another dazzling display, but like in Game 1, he had little help from the supporting cast. Chris Haynes could be spot on with his prediction if the Bucks suffer another early playoff exit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s three-year, $175.4 million contract extension has not even started yet

To secure the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, the team signed him to a three-year, $175.4 million extension in 2023. The two-time MVP is on the books for $48 million before the extension kicks in next season. Despite the massive salary, teams will line up to get his services if the Bucks put him on the trading block.

Antetokounmpo is only 30 years old and still in the prime years of his career. As he has shown this season, he is still improving. The Greek Freak looks capable of putting up elite numbers before he starts to decline.

Because of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s age and production, the Bucks will likely keep him. Still, stranger things have happened in basketball. Following the shocking Luka Doncic trade, no one will be surprised if Chris Haynes’ prediction comes true.

