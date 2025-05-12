Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: Insider drops bombshell update on Bucks star's future

Before the offseason fully gets underway, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most talked about stars in the NBA. While he's been among the league's loyalest superstars, the two-time MVP could be going through a change of heart.

Since winning a championship in 2021, Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks have failed to come close to contending for another title. This season, they were sent home in the first round for a third straight season. With minimal avenues to improving the roster, many began to wonder if the superstar forward might start considering a change of scenery.

On Monday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo. He doesn't have a firm stance on any decision yet, but is reportedly open-minded about potentially leaving Milwaukee.

"The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise's third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 30, is coming off another MVP-level season for the Bucks. Across 67 appearances, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. In the event he does request a trade, a good portion of the NBA will likely line up in hopes of putting together an enticing offer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo strongly desires adding a second championship to his resumé

Over the past eight years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has solidified himself as an all-time talent in NBA history. However, he still has goals he wants to achieve. Based on some of his recent comments, the nine-time All-Star might have to strongly consider leaving the Bucks.

About a month ago, Giannis was a guest on his Thanalysis Show podcast. During the episode, he reflected on the Bucks' title run in 2021. While he's grateful for that time in his career, he's ready to move on and secure another championship.

"I'm trying to win a second ring," Giannis said. "Me not having a second championship. I look back at my career and everybody can say oh incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever.

But me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself."

If Giannis Antetokounmpo really wants a second title, Milwaukee might not be the place for him anymore. They've used up all their assets, leaving the franchise stuck. On top of this, his co-star Damian Lillard will be out for some time with an Achilles injury and there's no telling how he'll look when he returns.

Coming off another first-round exit, it's evident a title is far from sight for the Bucks. Because of this, they might have to prepare for trading their homegrown star and going through a hard reset.

