Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: NBA analyst names 3 potential destinations for Bucks star, including surprising $3.05B team

Once again, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the man of the hour in NBA circles. On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the superstar forward is considering leaving the Milwaukee Bucks after another disappointing end to the season.
Antetokounmpo is one of the few players whose future could overshadow the NBA draft lottery on Monday.
Brian Windhorst clarified that the Bucks will only consider trading Giannis to teams that can offer them good players, allowing them to compete. They don't control their fate in the draft for the next three years, so there's no reason to tank.
Windhorst claimed that only the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs can offer good players and valuable draft picks. However, he also thinks that any trade for Antetokounmpo will likely involve the New Orleans Pelicans.
"The other team to watch? The New Orleans Pelicans," Windhorst said on Monday, via 'Get Up.' "Why would I say to watch the New Orleans Pelicans? Because the New Orleans Pelicans control the next three drafts of the Milwaukee Bucks. And if you're gonna do a deal with the Bucks, and you want to open the door for them to do a rebuild, you may have to go to New Orleans, try to get Milwaukee's stuff out of New Orleans, and then offer it back to the Bucks."
The New Orleans Pelicans could also make a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brian Windhorst also clarified that the Pelicans could try to make a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo. There has been speculation about Zion Williamson's future with the franchise, and New Orleans head of basketball operations Joe Dumars will reportedly weigh in on his availability.
The Pelicans, valued at $3.05 billion (according to Forbes), could send Williamson to the Bucks to land Antetokounmpo while giving them control of their destiny in the NBA draft again.
While they may not have many big-time players other than Williamson to give Milwaukee a chance to compete, getting first-round selections back would allow the team to rebuild without rushing the process.
This will all depend on whether Antetokounmpo decides to leave and the outcome of the draft lottery. However, given all the rumblings, Antetokounmpo may not stay in Wisconsin much longer.
