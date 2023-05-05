Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Scenario: NBA analyst predicts former Bucks champion joining New York Knicks

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' exit from the postseason, talk of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is being brought up. One analyst recently cited an Eastern Conference team that is in a good position to trade for the two-time MVP.

During a recent episode of "First Take," Stephen A. Smith began discussing the possibility of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. It was there that he mentioned the New York Knicks as a possible landing spot.

"When the stars want out... they find a way to get out."

"If you're Giannis, you're thinking about it. If it ain't LA it's New York."

First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith isn't ruling out the possibility of Giannis wanting to come to the Knicks .@stephenasmith isn't ruling out the possibility of Giannis wanting to come to the Knicks 👀 https://t.co/D7Cn3WVbkD

After the Milwaukee Bucks were bounced in the first round of the playoffs, they've been a major topic of conversation in the NBA. The team has already begun making changes as they parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer. On top of that, key players like Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez can become free agents this offseason.

