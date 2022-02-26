Giannis Antetokounmpo unfazed by being the 'hunted': "I realise a lot of people are coming after us"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has carried on his fine form from the past couple of seasons into this year as he is in the running for what could be his third MVP. The Milwaukee Bucks main man has averaged 29.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and six assists this season while guiding the team to fourth place in the stacked Eastern Conference. The Bucks, being defending champions, have an automatic target on their backs, which the Greek superstar says he is unfazed by.

Milwaukee has the sixth-best offensive rating in the league but has shown signs of decline since last season's championship despite Antetokounmpo's heroics. The Bucks have managed to retain most of their championship-winning squad, however, the loss of P.J. Tucker seems to be a gaping hole in an underwhelming effort on the defensive end.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been super human and has put in some mind-blowing performances showing that he is not satisfied with what he has accomplished till date. The Bucks star recently revealed that he was unfazed by other teams hunting the Bucks down since they are the defending champs. Here's what the Greek said in a SportsCenter interview with ESPN's Mallika Andrews:

"I try to not think about the past. I try staying in the moment as much as possible. It keeps me humble. Obviously I realize that a lot of people are coming after us. When they come to Milwaukee they are excited to play against us. They are excited to beat us, you know. So, I understand that but, at the end of the day, I'm trying to get better. I want to win another championship."

It would take a lot more than Giannis Antetokounmpo's heroics for the Bucks to win another championship. The likes of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will have to step up yet again for them to have a chance.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win yet another championship this season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Eastern Conference is shaping up nicely and is bound to throw up some exciting matchups that may lead to a couple of surprises. In current form, the Bucks look like contenders but are not the outright favorites just yet. However, that could all change if the likes of Holiday, Antetokounmpo and Middleton put in the performances they did during their championship run.

Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA Okay, I've seen enough. Giannis, Middleton, and Holiday picking up where they left off. Now it is James Bond time! Okay, I've seen enough. Giannis, Middleton, and Holiday picking up where they left off. Now it is James Bond time! https://t.co/LISt3nPlBf

The Bucks have to step up on the defensive end but do not have an answer for the likes of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Kevin Durant at the moment. Their offensive prowess can only make up for their defensive lapses to a certain extent.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been counted out before and has proved his critics wrong more often than not. Expect a battle every time a team plays against the Bucks. However, Milwaukee fans will be cautious of getting their expectations too high before the postseason.

