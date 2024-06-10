Giannis Antetokounmpo urged to 'pressure' Bucks for blockbuster reunion with Celtics' star by NBA Insider

NBA Insider Justin Termine suggested Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo should urge the team to trade for Jrue Holiday following his spectacular Game 2 performance in the NBA Finals.

"Giannis should pressure the Bucks to trade for Jrue Holiday," Termine tweeted.

Jrue Holiday was pivotal for the Boston Celtics' 105-98 Game 2 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The veteran guard fueled the team's triumph with a double-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block, shooting 78.6% from the field.

The Bucks previously traded Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal to acquire Damian Lillard ahead of the 2023–24 season. However, in a deal that now seems worth it, the Celtics traded Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and two future first-round picks to acquire Holiday from the Trail Blazers.

Lillard's arrival in the Milwaukee Bucks and his on-court chemistry alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo felt promising in the 2023–24 regular season. However, the Greek Freak's unavailability in the playoffs resulted in an early exit against the Indiana Pacers in the first-round playoff series.

The duo will look to redeem themselves with a fresh start in the next season, while Jrue Holiday and the Celtics look to clinch the championship in this one.

Dallas Mavericks star makes bold statement about Giannis Antetokounmpo

In an interview with The Post, Dallas Mavericks player Markieff Morris claimed Giannis Antetokounmpo would not have won the NBA championship if not for Kyrie Irving's injury during the Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

"If Giannis ain’t put his foot under Irving, they would’ve had a championship," Morris said. "Milwaukee would still be without a championship."

Morris doubled down on his claim and said that the Nets, which consisted of superstars like Kevin Durant and James Harden alongside Irving, would have swept the Bucks if not for the injury.

“I know so. They were going to get swept. They know that. You can ask anybody on their team,” added Morris.

The Bucks were behind 0-2 in the series before Kyrie Irving landed awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot in Game 3. This resulted in Irving being sidelined from the series due to an injury. The Bucks recovered to win the series in seven games, and they went on to win the NBA championship against the Phoenix Suns.