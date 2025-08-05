The future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo remains uncertain to fans. However, he revealed the new jerseys for Greece's national basketball team on his Instagram account on Tuesday. Together with his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, they showed off their new threads as they prepared for the EuroBasket.One interesting detail about Antetokounmpo's post was the music he used when he posted the photos. The Greek Freak used the famous Chicago Bulls intro song as he unveiled the national team's new look jerseys. This caused a stir among fans as there are still trade rumors surrounding the Greek basketball star. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis offseason, one of the main concerns for the Bucks was the future of Antetokounmpo. After three straight years of being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the team expected the star forward to request a trade. However, the nine-time All-Star has not made a formal request to the front office and has hinted multiple times about returning to Milwaukee.The rumors picked up more pace when the front office waived his co-star Damian Lilliad, who is rehabbing his torn Achilles tendon. Antetokounmpo was reportedly not pleased with the move to release the star guard.Fans responded wildly to his song selection in his most recent social media update.&quot;Giannis to Bulls confirmed,&quot; a fan commented.One fan had a suggestionFans react to Antetokounmpo's song choice.A fan begged Antetokounmpo to join the Bulls.Other fans connected Antetokounmpo to a potential trade to Chicago.Fans used Antetokounmpo's song choice as a hint of a potential trade to the Bulls.The New York Knicks are reportedly 'monitoring' the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation closelyMany teams are hoping that Giannis Antetokounmpo will request a trade from the Bucks soon. The Greek Freak is at the top of his game and could transform any franchise into a contender. The New York Knicks are one team that's looking forward to making a move if he becomes available.According to James L. Edwards III of Athletic, Leon Rose and the Knicks are closely watching the Bucks' situation.&quot;It is my understanding that Leon Rose and company have been monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee very closely,&quot; Edwards wrote, &quot;even before the offseason started.&quot;Many around the league believe the Knicks are interested in star hunting, and while that opportunity hasn’t popped up yet, I certainly believe it’s in the cards if the right situation presents itself.&quot;The Knicks could trade one of their stars if they want to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. The question is: which star are they willing to part ways with?