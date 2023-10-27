"Giannis and Dame are more compatible": Former no. 2 pick questions Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum's chemistry after Bucks' season opening win

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks debuted their new superstar duo in the regular season. The pair of stars performed so well together that one analysts feels they're already a better duo than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Things got dicey at the end of the Bucks matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they managed to come away with the victory. While appearing on ESPN's "Get Up," Jay Williams shared his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. He compared their play as a duo to the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

""In one game, Giannis and Dame are more compatible and have less redundancy than the seven-year career of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum," Williams said.

"What you saw on the court, it fits like Jokic and Murray. It fits like LeBron and AD."

When Milwaukee made the move for Lillard, many agreed that his offensive fit alongside Giannis was perfect. Now, after just one game together, people in and around the NBA are already comparing them to some of the top duos in the league.

How did the Milwaukee Bucks stars perform in their debut?

As Jay Williams mentioned, the Milwaukee Bucks stars just fit together. It did not take long for them to figure out a way to co-exist on the floor. Both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo put together big performances in the one-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The star of the game was Lillard. He finished the game with a game-high 39 points that included going 17-for-17 from the free-throw line. As for Giannis, he put together a full stat line of 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Aside from being a superstar talent, one of the main reasons why the Bucks went and acquired Lillard was for his late-game scoring. Giannis is one of the most dominant players in the league, but his limitations impact his ability to be a threat down the stretch. That is not an issue know as he has one of the most clutch players in the league playing alongside him.

Some might consider what Williams said to be an overexaggeration, but it might be the truth. Because of how they complement each other on the floor, there are similarities to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

It only took one night for Lillard and Giannis to cement themselves as one of the top pairings in the league for years to come.