“Giannis as a defender is probably at a higher level than LeBron even ever was” - Brian Windhorst says Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘absolutely’ giving ‘LeBron James in Cleveland’ vibes this postseason

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is known as the best player in the world overall. He is also arguably the best in the world on the defensive end of the floor as well.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, senior writer Brian Windhorst spoke about the similarities between LeBron James and Giannis. Windhorst said:

"Absolutely. I had flashbacks sitting in the TD Garden on a Sunday afternoon playoff game watching a really great Celtics team have trouble with a transcendent player who didn't even play his best game yet still made all of his teammates better and won."

"You know, LeBron repeatedly went up into the Celtics against great teams, sometimes he won, sometimes he lost but he always kept his team in the game because of his multi-talented ability. That's where Giannis is and Giannis as a defender is probably at a higher level than LeBron even ever was."

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks repeat as champions?

Antetoukounmpo against the Cleveland Cavaliers

There is no doubt the Milwaukee Bucks will look to repeat their feat from last year and win the NBA Championship. Doing so would result in Giannis Antetokounmpo's legacy being immortalized.

The Bucks finished the regular season seeded third in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record and were two games behind leaders the Miami Heat.

The Greek Freak finished the regular season averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He shot the ball over 55% from the field and better than 72% from the free throw line. Giannis' three-point accuracy was at 29.3% for the season and that seems to be the only chink in his armor at the moment.

The Milwaukee Bucks finally surrounded their two-time MVP with All-Star caliber players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. It helped them win the NBA championship last season by beating teams like the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets in the East.

The Bucks finished the regular season ranked third and 14th in the league in offensive and defensive ratings respectively. They have players like Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo who play at an All-NBA level and excel on both ends of the floor. Brook Lopez is also a vital part of the franchise, and the Bucks need him if they are to retain their crown.

