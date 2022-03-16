“Giannis is not being discussed as heavily in the MVP conversation as he should” - Monica McNutt believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is being taken for granted because of past success

The Milwaukee Bucks started the season slowly. However they are now sitting second in the Eastern Conference with Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering the MVP conversation.

The Bucks have dealt with injuries that have affected their standing in the Eastern Conference all season. However, Antetokounmpo has already put up MVP-type numbers this season, averaging 29.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. He is averaging more points than any of his two MVP seasons and is still playing at an elite-level defense.

ESPN's Monica McNutt does not know why people have been so long to start talking about Antetokounmpo as the MVP. She believes he should receive his third MVP award when the season ends.

On ESPN’s “NBA Today,” they talked about the Bucks and Antetokounmpo rising the MVP power rankings. When McNutt was asked about where she sees Antetokounmpo in the MVP standings, she said:

“Whether it is fair or not, Giannis is not being discussed as heavily in the MVP conversation as he should because of expectations, past success, we are taking him for granted, but the Bucks are still running like a finely oiled machine.”

It is clear that Antetokounmpo is as good as his other MVP seasons but hasn’t been recognized as that this season. The Bucks are near the top of their conference, with Antetokounmpo tied for second in scoring while averaging a triple-double.

Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not being seen as an MVP this season?

Honestly, the reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo has not been an MVP candidate this season has nothing to do with him. All his stats point to him being an MVO candidate, but the media has not thoroughly praised him as he should for this season.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last 4 Games:



39 PTS, 7 AST, 7 REB, 68% FG

43 PTS, 5 AST, 12 REB, 68% FG

31 PTS, 3 AST, 8 REB, 53% FG

30 PTS, 4 AST, 15 REB, 50% FG



For one thing, this MVP race is extremely tight. Joel Embiid is leading the NBA in scoring and has played without a second All-Star for most of the season, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a record no one thought they would be at.

Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, is somehow having a better season than he did last season while also playing without his two elite teammates. Both Embiid and Jokic are likely by the end of the season to have a better MVP case, but still, Antetokounmpo cannot be overlooked.

On top of that, the NBA has shown a trend of moving on to the next new thing after someone becomes redundant. The MVP that Derrick Rose received, without disrespect, was given to him because the NBA media was trying to move away from LeBron James winning every year. It has even been seen with Jokic, who has not gotten the respect he deserves after winning last year’s MVP.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid / Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Ja Morant

5. DeMar DeRozan

6. Jayson Tatum

7. Luka Doncic

8. Stephen Curry

9. Devin Booker

Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer an undeniable MVP candidate. Who knows if he wins, but he is having an outstanding season.

