NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that assistant coach Terry Stotts is resigning from his role with the Milwaukee Bucks. Stotts was the head coach in Portland for nine years before taking two years off from coaching. He joined the Bucks staff this season and is now changing his mind to not continue in the role.

Stotts coached Damian Lillard while the two were in Portland. Lillard, of course, is now in Milwaukee after a blockbuster trade in September. NBA fans are suspecting Lillard may not have wanted Stotts around. The reactions from fans showed no mercy and alleged Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo may be at fault for Stotts’ resignation.

One fan theorized Antetokounmpo made the move to create another space for a family member. The Bucks re-signed his brother Thanasis to a one-year deal this summer. They also added his other brother, Alex, to their G League team.

“Giannis finna make front office appoint his brother,” one fan wrote.

There were plenty of other reactions on social media to the news. Check out some of the comical responses below as NBA fans went after Lillard for possible ulterior motives.

Damian Lillard debuts for Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in the preseason. He played on Oct. 15 against the LA Lakers in Los Angeles.

Lillard played 22 minutes in limited action. He went 3-for-10 from the field for just 14 points. He also hit two 3-pointers as the Bucks won 108-97.

In another preseason game, Lillard and the Bucks faced off against the OKC Thunder. The Bucks lost 124-101. Lillard mustered five points in 25 minutes. He shot 2-of-11.

The Bucks end their preseason schedule with a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is on Oct. 20 and tips off at 8 p.m. ET. It is unknown how much Lillard will play in that game.

Lillard will make his big regular-season debut on Oct. 26. The Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers in their season tipoff. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

It will be interesting to see how Damian Lillard plays alongside Antetokounmpo. The two could form one of the most formidable pick-and-roll duos in the league. Lillard is taking a new role as the second option on offense behind Antetokounmpo. He seems like the unselfish player who will do whatever it takes to win and should fit in perfectly with the Bucks' wide-spread attack.