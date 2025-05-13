"Giannis is too good for Curry": Fans go wild as Giannis Antetokounmpo is the sole non-Warrior at Steph Curry's exclusive bash amid trade rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks remains uncertain. Following the team's subpar performance in the postseason that led to a first-round exit, there have been speculations about his time with them.

In a report by Sam Amick of The Athletic on Tuesday, he revealed that the Greek Freak attended Steph Curry's party during the All-Star weekend. While attending a party isn't usually a significant deal, the party he went to was a Golden State Warriors-centric one. The Bucks star was allegedly the only non-Warriors player there.

The team's owner, Joe Lacob, was present, as well as other players for the organization, like Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

“Giannis and Steph, it should be noted, are both represented by the same Octagon agency,” Amick wrote. "Still, it was a Warriors-centric event with one notable, and very large, exception."

After the report came out, fans talked about a potential trade buzz between Antetokounmpo and the Warriors.

"Giannis is too good for curry this wouldn’t work out," a fan said.

"Steph is old. He is too young to hitch to an old dying Golden State bandwagon," another fan commented.

"This is an attention grab because he's not coming to Golden State," one fan brought up.

While other fans don't like the idea of the Warriors trading for Antetokounmpo, others are open to the idea.

"THE LEAGUE IS SHAKING, CURRY RING 5 ON THE WAY WOAH THE LEAGUE ISNT READY FOR THIS DUO," a fan said.

"Yeah Lacob won’t hesitate to give up jimmy butler," another fan said.

"For the sake of basketball make this trade happen 🙏🏼" one fan commented.

The 2021 Finals MVP hasn't officially asked for a trade from the Bucks. However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is open to exploring his options outside of Milwaukee.

After three straight years of being eliminated in the first round, Giannis Antetokounmpo might want a change in scenery.

Which teams could make a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Speculations regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future in Milwaukee started as soon as they were out of the postseason. ESPN's Brian Windhorst detailed which teams could make a move to acquire the nine-time All-Star.

Windhorst said two Texas teams (the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets) should be considered. Also, the Brooklyn Nets could get into the mix because of their draft assets.

The ESPN analyst also said that the New Orleans Pelicans could be involved.

However, Windhorst detailed that the future of the Bucks lies in what Giannis Antetokounmpo wants in his career. Milwaukee's star player has a three-year, $175.3 million contract extension beginning in the 2025-26 season.

