Giannis' hilarious proposal for a TV show revolving around the life of Antetokounmpo brothers in the NBA bubble

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are one the strongest contenders for the NBA title. Bucks fans would be expecting them to win the Eastern Conference and give a good competition to the Western Conference winner in the NBA finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the favourite for the NBA MVP award. He won it last year and is expected to repeat that featm despite competition from LeBron James of the LA Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a statistically historical season. He is averaging 29.6 points/13.7 rebounds/5.8 assists in just under 30 minutes played per game.

Keep your eye on the prize. pic.twitter.com/5OyeGoOC00 — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 26, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo plays Uno with his brothers in the NBA bubble

The restart taking place in the NBA bubble has separated a lot of players from their families, but Giannis Antetokounmpo says that he has benefitted from spending time with his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas.

Thanasis is Giannis’ teammate, while Kostas plies his trade for the LA Lakers. As the Lakers and the Bucks are on top of their respective conference tables, both teams got assigned the same hotel as per the NBA’s regulations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the situation with ESPN's Rachel Nichols over a game of Uno with his brothers. He was quoted as saying -

Going through this pandemic, it was really tough for everybody, but one positive that came out of this was we had the chance to be together for two-and-a-half months," Giannis said of his brothers.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers mentioned how the competitive spirit has been instilled in them by their parents since they were very young. The 'Greek Freak' also revealed how his family struggled when he and his brothers were growing up. You can watch the video here -

Playing UNO with the Antetokounmpo brothers in the #NBABubble - and yep, they're as competitive as advertised. 😂 Great conversation about life, family, and how three brothers from Greece could end up facing each other in the NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/38iJhJw7dX — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 26, 2020

Also read: LeBron James' son Bryce's hilarious impression of his dad goes viral on social media | Must Watch

The video took a lighter note when Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to mimic Rachel Nichols. While pretending to be Rachel, Giannis said -

“‘Oh! He’s supposed to take the shot. He passed the ball to a wide-open teammate, but he was supposed to take the shot.’ That’s how it goes right?”

In the video posted by Rachel Nichols on her social media account, the Bucks star also hilariously suggested that the three brothers should have their own TV show in the bubble.

Three brothers in the bubble. We supposed to have a TV show,” Giannis laughed.

It looks like the Antetokounmpo brothers are having a gala time in the NBA bubble. There is a good chance that the brothers might clash in the NBA finals, with Giannis and Thanasis’ Milwaukee Bucks likely to play Kostas’ LA Lakers in the much-anticipated showdown between the two juggernauts.

Also read: NBA Bubble Update: Lou Williams reprimanded with 10 days of quarantine, Joel Embiid gives 76ers an injury scare