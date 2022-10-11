"Giannis is the immigrant uncle that the country needs, that the NBA needs and that the world needs right now" - Hasan Minhaj explains why he would buy Giannis Antetokounmpo's jersey for his son

Throughout his time in the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the most dominant superstars in the game today. It hasn't always been easy, especially for a player that was such an unknown talent while growing up in Greece.

Although Giannis has quickly become one of the most dangerous players in the league on the court, he's also blossomed with his personality off the court as well. Basketball fans around the world continue to be enamored with the superstar talent, as they levitate towards Antetokounmpo due to his infectious personality and charisma.

One of those fans in none other than Hasan Minhaj, who spoke with NBA veteran JJ Redick on a recent episode of "The Old Man & The Three" podcast. The topic of brought up by Minhaj when discussing what player he would want "the first jersey" to be for his son. Throughout the segment, Minhaj brought up a number of points and stated that he believed Antetokounmpo was the perfect choice.

"Whose jersey should I buy for my son right now and it's their attitude and that's the reason why I'm buying their Jersey. I am buying my son a Giannis Jersey as his first jersey exactly because of his attitude. Giannis is theimmigrantt uncle that the country needs, that the NBA needs and that the world needs right now. What do I mean by that? He is cheap to a fault, he is loyal, he is family oriented, he is humble and he has an amazing attitude."

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to blossom as NBA superstar

Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

It hasn't taken long for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to become the face of the NBA. It's not just because of his play on the court, but also because he's carried himself like a superstar off the court as well.

After securring his first championship of his career, it looked as if the "Greek Freak" is on his way to cementing himself as one of the top players to step foot on an NBA court. Still just 27-years-old, it seems as if it's only a matter of time before Antetokounmpo continues to climb the ranks as a legend of the game.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Adam Silver on Giannis Antetokounmpo



"I think he's very much I feel as a global citizen... He truly is someone who can represent many different cultures, at the same time, I think he brings true joy to the game... He's a commissioner's dream."Adam Silver on Giannis Antetokounmpo "I think he's very much I feel as a global citizen... He truly is someone who can represent many different cultures, at the same time, I think he brings true joy to the game... He's a commissioner's dream."Adam Silver on Giannis Antetokounmpo 💯https://t.co/xSqHAhQYbP

After a tough loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year, the Milwaukee Bucks will be more determined than ever to make a statement during the 2022-23 season. It's safe to say that their superstar forward will also be motivated to prove that he's just getting started.

