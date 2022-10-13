"Giannis is incredible…I’m leaving a two-time MVP off the list” – Former NBA champion lists his current top 5 players in NBA, says Ben Simmons is mentally not prepared to take big shots

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the best player in the entire NBA. That's what former NBA player Matt Barnes believes.

Barnes saw plenty of elite talent in his 14-year career. Since retiring, he's stayed close to the game as an ESPN analyst and as a co-host of the "All the Smoke" podcast. Barnes has stayed a student of the game, appreciating the league's top talent.

The one player who continues to wow Barnes is Antetokounmpo. On a recent episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Barnes named his top five NBA players. Without hesitation, Barnes started his list off with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. Barnes finished with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

"Giannis is incredible," Barnes said. "He's the one superstar you see, Shannon, that every single year he comes back better in a different aspect."

That comment led to host Shannon Sharpe bringing up Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons. Sharpe was adamant about how Simmons hasn't improved as a shooter since being drafted first in 2016. Barnes had his own theory:

"I don't even think he's a bad shooter. I think it's mentally he's afraid to miss."

"Giannis is incredible. He’s the one superstar who comes back better every single year in a different aspect." @Matt_Barnes22 Top 5 NBA Players list doesn't include Luka Dončić or 2x MVP Nikola Jokić:1. Giannis2. Kevin Durant3. Stephen Curry4. LeBron James5. Joel Embiid"Giannis is incredible. He’s the one superstar who comes back better every single year in a different aspect." .@Matt_Barnes22 Top 5 NBA Players list doesn't include Luka Dončić or 2x MVP Nikola Jokić:1. Giannis2. Kevin Durant3. Stephen Curry4. LeBron James5. Joel Embiid"Giannis is incredible. He’s the one superstar who comes back better every single year in a different aspect." https://t.co/MROgsBcGIk

Matt Barnes praises the talent of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo looks to make noise with Milwaukee Bucks this season.

There are plenty of former and current NBA players who have admired Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Matt Barnes is in that camp.

There's been remarkable, rapid growth in the Greek Freak's game over the years.

The No. 15 pick in 2015, Antetokounmpo wasn't an All-Star in his first three seasons. He's made the ASG each of the last six seasons. Plus, after being named the Most Improved Player in 2016-17, then the MVP in 2018-19 and the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20. He then led the Bucks to the title in 2021 and made the NBA's 75th Anniversary team last season.

It seems like each year there's another part of Antetokounmpo's game that rises to the surface.

After falling in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, the Bucks forward should be motivated this season.

Ballislife.com



Via

GIANNIS: "It takes more than skills to be great. That's what people don't understand. You can be the most skilled person on earth & still don't make the NBA. The NBA is not about skills."Via @SiriusXMNBA GIANNIS: "It takes more than skills to be great. That's what people don't understand. You can be the most skilled person on earth & still don't make the NBA. The NBA is not about skills." Via @SiriusXMNBA https://t.co/YijcsMjDNB

Milwaukee looked to be finding its groove at the perfect time last year. But an injury to Khris Middleton set the team back at an unfortunate time. With Antetokounmpo coming off an impressive summer in the FIBA Eurobasket, as well as a healthy roster, the Bucks should be ready.

