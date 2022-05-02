"Giannis, he's literally been more excited about learning you could dunk Oreos in milk" - Kevin Wildes compares Milwaukee Bucks to "calm guy in a bar fight", lauds their experience

NBA and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 with a dunk after throwing the ball off the backboard.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, analyst Kevin Wildes spoke about how Giannis Antetokounmpo's little to no reaction at all to this spectacular dunk speaks volumes about the confidence that the Bucks have in themselves to go past the Boston Celtics. Wildes said:

"We talk a lot about championship résumé, and you've got championship mettle, you've been through it before. The Bucks are the calm guy in a bar fight. That's the guy you don't mess with. Giannis, he's literally been more excited about learning you could dunk Oreos in milk. He was over the moon. This is one of the best dunks we've seen in the playoffs, and he's totally nonplussed, and that's why I'd be extra-scared about the Celtics in this series."

The Bucks ran out comfortable winners on the night, thanks to a 24-point triple-double performance from the Greek Freak as he collected 13 rebounds and dished out 12 assists along with two steals.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks repeat as champions?

Antetoukounmpo against the Cleveland Cavaliers

No doubt the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are looking to repeat and defend their title and establish their names among the pantheon of all-time greats the league has ever seen.

The Bucks finished the regular season seeded third in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record and two games behind leaders the Miami Heat.

The Greek Freak finished the regular season averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting the ball over 55% from the field and better than 72% from the free throw line. His three-point accuracy was at 29.3% for the season and that seems to be the only chink in his armor at the moment.

After finally surrounding their two-time MVP with All-Star caliber players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks captured the NBA championship last season by beating teams like the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets in the East. In all likelihood, the Heat and the Boston Celtics are the two teams they will have to conquer if they are to make it to the NBA Finals this year.

The Bucks finished the regular season ranked third and 14th in the league in offensive and defensive ratings respectively and have players like Holiday and Antetokounmpo who play at an All-NBA level and excel on both ends of the floor. Brook Lopez is also a vital part of the franchise, and the Bucks need him more than Bobby Portis if they are to repeat as champions.

