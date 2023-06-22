“Giannis was looking like Shaq with KD parts” – KG asserts Victor Wembanyama has potential like other European legends in NBA

Victor Wembanyama is the biggest prospect in the NBA draft this year and has already garnered a ton of fanfare despite not playing a single game in the league yet. One of his fans is NBA legend Kevin Garnett, who compared the Frenchman to other great European stars of the modern game.

With international players dominating the NBA, it's hard to deny the fact that Wemby has the potential to be a great player. Garnett recently compared the 7-foot-4 center to players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who weren't polished players when they started but blossomed into superstars.

"S***. Giannis and Joker didn't look this polished as a prospect at this age with this kid," Garnett said. "So, what you saying, he fits right into the narrative of what we're saying.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Joker, if you go back and look at him, they showed him. He looks super regular. He looked super regular back then. They was calling him chunky. ... We weren't respecting it.

"You remember Giannis' run? Giannis had one of the craziest runs. Giannis was looking like Shaq (O'Neal) with KD (Kevin Durant) parts. He was hitting 3s. He brought the heat, man."

SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball Yesterday’s moves are not today’s moves. 🤣



KG and Paul discuss how today’s game requires a different level of footwork. Yesterday’s moves are not today’s moves. 🤣KG and Paul discuss how today’s game requires a different level of footwork. https://t.co/6rIWHxUKYf

It's a huge compliment from KG, who had a great career as a big man. He was a star player for the Minnesota Timberwolves before winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. So, it's safe to say that he's knowledgeable in what he said about Wemby.

As for Wembanyama, fans are expecting him to be a superstar for whichever team gets to draft him. Most experts believe that the Frenchman will be selected first by the San Antonio Spurs. With his talent and physical attributes, it's hard to believe the opposite outcome could happen for the young prospect.

You might also be interested in reading this: "He's reached enlightenment"- JJ Reddick is stunned after hearing Victor Wembanyama talk about keeping his focus and motivation

Victor Wembanyama has an interesting message to fans telling him to bulk up

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama isn't just known for his skills on the basketball court. His physical features are well-known around the basketball world, and most fans have addressed his lanky frame. There are those who have suggested that he needs to bulk up to prepare his body for grueling NBA seasons.

"They can think that because they don't know my work ethic," Wembanyama said. "I know how I work, how we work, with my surroundings. I could never have any doubt."

Josh Paredes @Josh810 Victor Wembanyama addresses concerns about handling the grueling NBA schedule:



"They can think that because they don't know my work ethic."



Robin: "When someone says bulk up?"



"Why? What for? You should tell others to skinny up." Victor Wembanyama addresses concerns about handling the grueling NBA schedule:"They can think that because they don't know my work ethic."Robin: "When someone says bulk up?""Why? What for? You should tell others to skinny up." https://t.co/KDU69z2bkm

Victor Wembanyama answered the concern about needing to bulk up:

"Why? What for? You should tell others to skinny up."

Also read: "I would have chosen San Antonio" - Victor Wembanyama reveals reason for choosing Spurs as his potential NBA draft team

Here are our predictions for all 58 picks at NBA Draft 2023!

Poll : 0 votes