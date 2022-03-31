“Giannis needs to be penalized because Khris Middleton is healthy?” - Kevin Wildes believes it’s unfair to not have Giannis Antetokounmpo as an MVP favorite

Fox Sports analyst Kevin Wildes believes it's unfair to put Giannis Antetokounmpo behind the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in the MVP race. Antetokounmpo is currently third as per the odds.

The argument for Embiid and Jokic to be the top favorites for the MVP honor is that they haven't played alongside All-Star caliber players this season and yet have managed to lead their teams to winning records. However, Wildes thinks that shouldn't have affected Antetokounmpo's chances to win his third MVP.

Here's what he said on the recent episode of First Things First:

"I just don't believe the degree of difficulty should rob Giannis of a shot at the MVP. Giannis' team has the better record, they're virtually tied with points and rebounds, but Giannis could take over both statistical categories. And I don't think just because Giannis hasn't had to deal with any drama, because he never let any fires blow up on his watch that he should be kinda put in the backseat of the MVP conversation."

Wildes continued:

"It's the same thing that's happening with Luka (Doncic), it's the same thing that's happening with Joker (Jokic). Oh Jamal Murray is out, look at what Joker's doing. Alright, so does Giannis need to be penalized because Khris Middleton is healthy?"

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I just don't believe degree of difficulty for Embiid should rob Giannis of a shot at the MVP." — @kevinwildes "I just don't believe degree of difficulty for Embiid should rob Giannis of a shot at the MVP." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/C9HD6JoFiQ

The case for Giannis Antetokounmpo winning his third MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a regular feature in MVP conversations since the 2017-18 NBA season. He has finished in the top six in voting every year since, and this time he's likely to earn a top-three finish. Antetokounmpo has averaged at least 25 points, ten rebounds and five assists per game during that stretch.

He has managed to be consistently efficient with his output, which has seen him draw comparisons with the likes of LeBron James as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo is almost expected to perform well in each game because of the intensity he brings to the court on every single possession.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



40 Points

16/24 Shooting

14 Rebounds

6 Assists

3 Blocks

GIANNIS with the game-saving block on Embiid!40 Points16/24 Shooting14 Rebounds6 Assists3 Blocks GIANNIS with the game-saving block on Embiid! 👀40 Points16/24 Shooting 14 Rebounds 6 Assists 3 Blocks https://t.co/6XONIH4VkG

His ability to thrive with or without his co-stars like Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez is quite remarkable as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also a solid all-around player. He can be effective with his scoring, rebounding, playmaking and defense, which bodes well for his case to land his third MVP award.

There isn't much the Bucks' leader can do at this point to swing the MVP conversation in his favor this year, but it wouldn't have been a surprise to win the prestigious individual accolade again.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava